Perella Weinberg Partners Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of PWP opened at $13.95 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PWP shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

