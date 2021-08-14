Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performant Financial Corporation is engaged in providing technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The company’s services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. Services offered by the company includes financial asset recovery, risk management, audit and recovery cost containment and fraud, waste and abuse marketplace. Performant provides its services on an outsourced basis. It provides services to clients in a range of different markets which includes student lending and healthcare, delinquent state taxes and federal Treasury and other receivables. Performant Financial Corporation is headquartered in Livermore, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $258.32 million, a P/E ratio of -45.80 and a beta of -0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.16. Performant Financial has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $5.29.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performant Financial news, Director Eric Yanagi sold 208,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $1,008,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 15,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,517,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,379,851 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth $1,613,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 19.8% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 846,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 139,982 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 59.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 471.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 376,790 shares during the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

