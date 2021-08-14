Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $209,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sysco by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,313,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,813,000 after acquiring an additional 222,388 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sysco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $726,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Sysco by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of -158.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

