Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $252,000 in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $2,243,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 70,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,549,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OAS stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $107.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. On average, research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

OAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.25.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

