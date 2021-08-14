Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in CDW by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in CDW by 213.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. increased their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $573,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,341 shares of company stock worth $19,142,065. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $198.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $105.87 and a 12-month high of $198.54.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

