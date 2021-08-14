Personal CFO Solutions LLC Makes New $240,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $183.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.67.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,410. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

