PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) to report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. PetIQ reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 290.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PetIQ.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $761.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.64. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

In related news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $3,950,060.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Susan Sholtis sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $101,811.64. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $82,245.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,978 shares of company stock worth $7,359,640 over the last three months. 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 257,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,975,000 after purchasing an additional 258,320 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PetIQ by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PetIQ by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 599,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 40,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

