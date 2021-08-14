Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.14), reports. The firm had revenue of C$19.55 million for the quarter.

Shares of PRQ traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 54,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,630. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,257.35, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$31.66 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

