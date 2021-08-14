PGGM Investments Buys 177 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $434.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $434.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $376.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

