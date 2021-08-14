PGGM Investments Cuts Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in IDEX were worth $13,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.71.

IDEX stock opened at $223.99 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

