PGGM Investments Has $3.64 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $190.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.