PGGM Investments Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,875 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,382,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,019,000 after buying an additional 1,822,728 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,687,000 after buying an additional 1,779,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,200,000 after buying an additional 1,091,102 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,064.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,143,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,818,000 after buying an additional 1,045,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,734,000 after purchasing an additional 907,764 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

