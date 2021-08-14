PGGM Investments Purchases New Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,000. PGGM Investments owned about 0.06% of Equity LifeStyle Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $82.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.81. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 66.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

