PGGM Investments Sells 2,550 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.08% of Abiomed worth $10,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Abiomed by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,413,000 after buying an additional 25,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Abiomed by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 686,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,959,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $321.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.30. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $320.12.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 7,037 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,462,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,508 shares of company stock worth $19,161,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABMD. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

