Phantasma (SOUL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $707,934.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a total market cap of $23.23 million and approximately $707,934.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,448.97 or 1.00056680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00032156 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00080196 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001037 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000196 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,890,516 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

