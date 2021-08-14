Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Position Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Phibro Animal Health worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 51.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAHC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $24.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.49. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Phibro Animal Health Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

