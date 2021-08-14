Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.060-$0.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ PECO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $30.14. 171,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,120. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $31.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.71.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

