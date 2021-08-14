Phoenixcoin (PXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.32 million and $157.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,428.93 or 1.00054757 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00032151 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $462.58 or 0.00996866 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.40 or 0.00362909 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.30 or 0.00416557 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006554 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00079646 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,877,500 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

