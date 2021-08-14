Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Holdings Boosted by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,187,000 after acquiring an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,483,000 after purchasing an additional 77,063 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 825,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 821,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after purchasing an additional 113,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,826,000 after purchasing an additional 149,446 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $111.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,801. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.