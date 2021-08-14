Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 49.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 986,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,700 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $77,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Pinterest by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 831,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,670,000 after purchasing an additional 96,820 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $544,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $1,549,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,154,142 shares of company stock valued at $79,832,937. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.15. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

