Piper Sandler Boosts Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target to $6.50

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $621.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 214,455 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

