Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Beauty Health in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Beauty Health’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SKIN. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $22.80 on Friday. The Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.