Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price decreased by DA Davidson from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

PLNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.92.

NYSE PLNT opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $52.68 and a one year high of $90.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,419,000 after buying an additional 25,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 350,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $54,854,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth $9,054,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

