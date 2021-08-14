Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.69.

Shares of PLUG opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.40.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 718.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

