pNetwork Trading Up 3.5% Over Last Week (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $32.02 million and approximately $11.06 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.44 or 0.00879513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00102167 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044153 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 79,964,519 coins and its circulating supply is 31,753,345 coins. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

