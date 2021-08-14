POA (POA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $833,312.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. In the last seven days, POA has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. POA has a market cap of $12.53 million and approximately $833,312.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.
POA Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 290,579,697 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
