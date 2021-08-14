Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Points International had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

Shares of Points International stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. 27,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,259. Points International has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $250.16 million, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCOM shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Points International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Northland Securities upgraded Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

