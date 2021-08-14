Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 775.9% in July

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,500 shares, a growth of 775.9% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,331,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Porsche Automobil stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,725. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.98.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.171 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is a boost from Porsche Automobil’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

Separately, HSBC cut Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

