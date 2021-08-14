Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of PTMN stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. Portman Ridge Finance has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.