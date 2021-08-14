Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) were up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.66. Approximately 17,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 874,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POSH shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Poshmark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 22.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.97.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $267,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 1,000 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,522.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth $9,710,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $3,448,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $4,704,000. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

