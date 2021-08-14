Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $266.01 million, a P/E ratio of -997.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

