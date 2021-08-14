Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$48.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on POW. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Power Co. of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.43 target price on Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.13.

Shares of POW stock opened at C$42.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 107.71, a current ratio of 126.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.35. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.95 and a 1 year high of C$42.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.80. The firm has a market cap of C$28.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8846478 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

