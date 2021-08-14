Power Index Pool Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,678.00 (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.06 or 0.00008748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a market cap of $812,099.77 and $8,678.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00048075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00135493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.02 or 0.00155064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,292.25 or 0.99672749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.52 or 0.00873134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Power Index Pool Token is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

