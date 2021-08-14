PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PPD Inc. is a contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. PPD Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of PPD in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist cut shares of PPD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of PPD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PPD presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.91.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15. PPD has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.23.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Analysts expect that PPD will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PPD by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in PPD by 2.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

