Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $969.54 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBH. DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of PBH stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.81. 212,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,339. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

