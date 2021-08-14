Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.38

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 22023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

PVG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -109.44 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

