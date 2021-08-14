Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the first quarter worth $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

