Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,748 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 265,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $8,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRQ shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.87 million, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.52. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

