Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 59,382 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Green Plains by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Green Plains by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

In other Green Plains news, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $402,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $1,651,050. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Plains stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

