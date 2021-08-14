Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $9,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ePlus by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ePlus by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after buying an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ePlus by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 13,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUS stock opened at $101.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.57. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.31.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLUS shares. Sidoti raised shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $831,372. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

