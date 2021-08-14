ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $26.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.43. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProAssurance by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

