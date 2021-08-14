Protalix BioTherapeutics (PLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) is scheduled to release its Q2 earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th. Analysts expect Protalix BioTherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. On average, analysts expect Protalix BioTherapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.67.

In other Protalix BioTherapeutics news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel sold 918,717 shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $2,085,487.59. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

