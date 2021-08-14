Public Index Network (PIN) Price Hits $0.0420 on Major Exchanges

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0420 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. Public Index Network has a total market cap of $6.40 million and $228,518.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00048379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00135847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00152786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,914.38 or 0.99548134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.21 or 0.00868315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.