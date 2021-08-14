Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PUBGY. UBS Group set a $15.97 price target on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

