Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PUBGY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 target price on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $15.97 target price on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays set a $15.97 target price on shares of Publicis Groupe and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.38.

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.9412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 5.57%. Publicis Groupe’s payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

