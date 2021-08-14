PumaPay Tops 24 Hour Volume of $807,662.00 (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $807,662.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00058307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00015485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.72 or 0.00882943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00101270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044101 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,996,432,231 coins. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

