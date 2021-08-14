PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Up 18.5%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) shot up 18.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $16.90. 19,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,026,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.03 per share, with a total value of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 22.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

