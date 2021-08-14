Purple Innovation, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.45.

PRPL opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,674.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,042 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,637,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,432,000 after acquiring an additional 870,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,835,000 after acquiring an additional 664,445 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after acquiring an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.5% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 374,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $224,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

