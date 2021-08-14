Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 153.10. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after buying an additional 59,334 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 449.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 45,607 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 84.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $771,890 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

