Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STKS. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.53 million, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 2.60. The ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42.

In other news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $62,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,216,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,757,659.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 15,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $161,236.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,473.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,592 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,952. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

